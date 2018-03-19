NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year’s Big Dance has brought with it some serious upsets.

Ar you still holding out hope for your NCAA bracket? If so, you might be one of the lucky few.

The world of college basketball handicapping has thrown up an air ball in this year’s March Madness. Game after game and upset after upset, underdogs are taking over in historic fashion.

Just going into the Sweet Sixteen, we’ve already lost nine of the 16 highest ranked teams.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman managed to find one lucky guy who claims his bracket is still in the running.

“I got Kentucky going, beating Duke in the finals,” Staten Island resident Chris Taccetta said. “I’m looking good right now.”

For some folks, losing in their bracket isn’t the worst news possible if it means their team is heading to the Sweet Sixteen. Few people picked Syracuse to go as far as they have, but alumni won’t complain any time soon.

Allen Rodgers says now that he’s out, he’s rooting for the home team; ‘Cuse for the win.

So whether you’re in or you’re out, sit back and enjoy the madness.