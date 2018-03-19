CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Marc Liverman, March Liverman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year’s Big Dance has brought with it some serious upsets.

Ar you still holding out hope for your NCAA bracket? If so, you might be one of the lucky few.

The world of college basketball handicapping has thrown up an air ball in this year’s March Madness. Game after game and upset after upset, underdogs are taking over in historic fashion.

Just going into the Sweet Sixteen, we’ve already lost nine of the 16 highest ranked teams.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman managed to find one lucky guy who claims his bracket is still in the running.

“I got Kentucky going, beating Duke in the finals,” Staten Island resident Chris Taccetta said. “I’m looking good right now.”

For some folks, losing in their bracket isn’t the worst news possible if it means their team is heading to the Sweet Sixteen. Few people picked Syracuse to go as far as they have, but alumni won’t complain any time soon.

Allen Rodgers says now that he’s out, he’s rooting for the home team; ‘Cuse for the win.

So whether you’re in or you’re out, sit back and enjoy the madness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch