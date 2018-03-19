MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westbury man is under arrest after an apparent road rage hit-and-run that took place in Mineola Sunday.

Nassau County Police say Anthony Scott got into an argument with three other people in another car over a parking space at Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard at 4:55 p.m.

Police say Scott was involved in a “brief physical altercation” with the three victims, who then started walking back to the sidewalk.

Scott then allegedly ran into two of the three with his car

One of the victims – a 52-year-old woman – hit the hood of Scott’s car, landed on the pavement and had her legs run over, police said. The other victim, a 38-year-old man, grabbed onto a windshield wiper and hung on. He was thrown from the car and suffered head and neck injuries, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

Scott’s license plate was taken down during the incident and he was arrested later at his home, police said.

Authorities say Scott was found with THC, Oxycodone and Alprazolam at the time of his arrest.

Scott faces assault, weapons possession, reckless endangerment, possession of controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident charges.