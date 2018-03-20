By Ashleyan Lopez

Colorful eggs, chocolate bunnies and pastel baskets all over can only mean one thing: Easter is almost here. Like most holidays, Easter is a time to spend with the family and there is no better way to celebrate the holiday together than fun activities. From egg hunts to Easter Bunny photo ops, here are five family-friendly events for you to check out.

Get A Photo With The Easter Bunny

Queens Center Mall

90-15 Queens Blvd.

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 592-3900

www.shopqueenscenter.com/events

Date: Now through April 1, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Take a family photo with the Easter Bunny and get a lasting memory. This event is like a two in one special- the kids will get to happily meet the Easter Bunny and you get a sweet keepsake for years to come. You can reserve online to skip the line and avoid a long wait. Photo packages include multiple size prints and digital downloads, starting at $27.99.

Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt

Aviator Sports and Events Center

3159 Flatbush Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11234

(718) 470-0224

www.aviatorsports.com/events Date: March 29 through April 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. Everyone loves a good Easter egg hunt. It is likely the most popular and entertaining activity most people participate in during this holiday season. While you can create one in your own home, you can also bring your children to Aviator Sports Center. For just $9 admission, kids can go on the hunt for colorful eggs filled with treasures and get a photo with Whiskers the Easter Bunny. Other activities also include a bunny house, hayride, hay wagon slide and more. If that is not enough for your Easter festivities, for an additional fee you and your family can enjoy Easter baskets, pony rides and animal feeding. The High Line Hotel Annual Easter Event

The High Line Hotel

180 Tenth Ave.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 929-3888

www.thehighlinehotel.com Date: April 1, 2018 You get to see more than the traditional bunny at the High Line. The annual Easter event at the High Line Hotel brings a petting zoo filled with plenty of adorable animals for you and the kids to see and pet. There will also be face painting, an egg hunt and of course, a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. This event is free and filled with plenty of fun activities for the family.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

Streets of New York

49th St. & Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10022

Date: April 1, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Put on your Easter Sunday best and head to Fifth Avenue for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. This isn’t your typical float and march parade. It is not as organized as other parades and everyone participating dress in quirky, fun outfits. The festive event is a New York tradition that dates back to the 1870s. All ages and even pets can enjoy this event that typically lasts until 4 p.m. The parade kicks off at 49th Street along Fifth Avenue and goes up to 57th Street.

Ice Skate with the Easter Bunny

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

600 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10020

(212) 332-7654

www.therinkatrockcenter.com Date: April 1, 2018 Skating with the Easter Bunny before the rink closes for the season is a longstanding tradition at Rockefeller Center. Kids and families can join the Easter Bunny as he skates at the famous Rockefeller Center rink. Make sure to bring your camera as the Easter Bunny is known for striking a pose with skaters for an adorable photo. Admission tickets to the rink are $25 and skate rentals cost $12. Who wouldn’t want to join the Easter Bunny on ice?

