NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actress Cynthia Nixon kicked off her Democratic primary campaign for governor with her first public event Tuesday.

Nixon announced her run on social media Monday.

On Tuesday, she appeared at the Bethesday Healing Center in Brownsville.

The former “Sex And The City” star is seeking the nomination over current Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking re-election.

“If Washington is a swamp, Albany is a cesspool,” Nixon said. “Andrew Cuomo promised to clean up Albany, but instead he and his cronies have cleaned up for themselves.”

Cuomo responded to the announcement in a statement, saying “It’s great we live in a democracy where anyone can run for office.”

The primary is set for September 13th.