Filed Under:Great Mills, Local TV, Maryland high school shooting, school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday morning injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the situation was “contained” as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling said three people hurt, including the shooter. She didn’t know the extent of their injuries, but said all three were taken to hospitals and none were killed.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a student said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Terrence Rhames, 18, told the Sun that he heard a gunshot and saw a girl fall as he ran for an exit.

“I just thank god I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said situation was “contained” after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles southeast of Washington.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.

The school is in the congressional district of Rep. Steny Hoyer, who tweeted that he’s closely monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. “Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

For local coverage, see more at CBS Baltimore.com. This is a developing story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

