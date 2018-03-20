GREAT MILLS, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday morning injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Authorities said the situation was “contained” as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling said three people hurt, including the shooter. She didn’t know the extent of their injuries, but said all three were taken to hospitals and none were killed.

We are aware of the situation at Great Mills High School. GMHS parents, please report to our auditorium. Leonardtown High School students are safe. — Leonardtown HS (@LHS_SMCPS) March 20, 2018

The Baltimore Sun reported that a student said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Terrence Rhames, 18, told the Sun that he heard a gunshot and saw a girl fall as he ran for an exit.

“I just thank god I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said situation was “contained” after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles southeast of Washington.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The school is in the congressional district of Rep. Steny Hoyer, who tweeted that he’s closely monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

I’m closely monitoring reports of an incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers. Please follow instruction from local law enforcement responding on the scene. https://t.co/1zsRh8W7n8 — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a statement. “Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

