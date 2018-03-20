NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA worker has died after falling in the subway early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue. Police said the 23-year-old male employee appeared to have fallen from an elevated position while working in the tunnel area.

We’re sad to report that a New York City Transit employee died this morning after sustaining a fall on the 4, 5 and 6 lines near the 125 St station. Service is suspended on the 6 line from 86 St to 3 Av-138, and southbound on the 5 line from Nereid Av to E 180 St. (1/2) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 20, 2018

He was found unconscious and unresponsive on the southbound tracks with head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are still investigating. As a result, service is now suspended on the 6 line from 86ths Street to Third Ave-138th Street and southbound on the 5 line from Nereid Avenue to East 180th Street.