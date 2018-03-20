TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Alex Rodriguez thinks the New York Yankees’ “breathtaking” offense could break records this season.

Rodriguez arrived at spring training Monday and had high praise for a lineup led by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. A-Rod is a team special adviser who has worked with a number of New York’s younger players.

“Happy to be back and see so much talent,” Rodriguez said Monday night. “It’s breathtaking.”

The Yankees added Stanton, the NL MVP after hitting 59 homers and driving in 132 last season, in a December trade with Miami. Judge had 52 homers and 114 RBIs in winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Award. Sanchez added 33 homers, and Gregorius went deep 25 times.

“I can’t remember a time to see that type of lineup one-through-nine,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner worked out a deal during the offseason to keep the former slugger involved with the team.

“Love to spend the rest of my life as a Yankee,” Rodriguez said.

