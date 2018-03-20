CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Bombers' Special Adviser Gushes Over Lineup Featuring Stanton, Judge, Sanchez And Gregorius
Filed Under:Alex Rodriguez, Local TV, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Alex Rodriguez thinks the New York Yankees’ “breathtaking” offense could break records this season.

Rodriguez arrived at spring training Monday and had high praise for a lineup led by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. A-Rod is a team special adviser who has worked with a number of New York’s younger players.

“Happy to be back and see so much talent,” Rodriguez said Monday night. “It’s breathtaking.”

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton talk as they stretch during a spring training workout on Feb. 19, 2018, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Yankees added Stanton, the NL MVP after hitting 59 homers and driving in 132 last season, in a December trade with Miami. Judge had 52 homers and 114 RBIs in winning the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Award. Sanchez added 33 homers, and Gregorius went deep 25 times.

“I can’t remember a time to see that type of lineup one-through-nine,” Rodriguez said.

MOREAP Source: MLB Hopes For Yankees-Red Sox In London In 2019

Rodriguez and Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner worked out a deal during the offseason to keep the former slugger involved with the team.

“Love to spend the rest of my life as a Yankee,” Rodriguez said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

