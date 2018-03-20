CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: NYC Public Schools Will Be Closed Wednesday Due To Oncoming Storm, De Blasio Announces
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, Michigan, Parents, police, school shooting, Talkers

PAW PAW, Mich. (CBS Local) — A Michigan high school student who was allegedly planning a deadly school shooting has been taken into custody after his parents alerted police about the threat.

According to reports, the 15-year-old student from Paw Paw High School had already stolen two guns from his grandparent’s home and was preparing homemade Molotov cocktails and a pipe bomb. “He came to us and said that he’s been really upset and said that he’s been planning to do something bad,” the teen’s stepfather said, via WNEM.

The boy’s parents added that their son claims he’d been constantly bullied at school after a picture of the 15-year-old in his underwear was spread around the school without permission. The parents called police after discovering their son’s plan for the school on March 18. Paw Paw Public Schools canceled all classes the following day due to the threat.

“There’s no question in my mind, there was going to be a terrorist act today. The guns were going to go inside a school along with the bombs, and it was going to be a bad environment today,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott told reporters. “These parents did a good job and I hope the public sees that.”

The Michigan parent’s heroic act comes just over a month after a Washington grandmother turned in her grandson for plotting to attack his school. That teen had hidden an AK-47 rifle and several grenades in his room but they were uncovered by police acting on the woman’s tip.

The Michigan teen is reportedly facing several felony charges and may be tried as an adult for the shooting plot.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch