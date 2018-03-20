CBS 2Martin Luther King (AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with […]
STORM WATCH: Over A Foot Of Snow Expected In Parts Of Tri-State Area As 4th Nor'easter Zeroes In | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Storm Management Tips
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Westchester County

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Instead of celebrating Spring, people in Westchester County complain they’re getting a serious case of “snow fatigue.”

The winter has already put tens of thousands of residents in the dark for days on end.

Dawn Dankner-Rosen was just starting to get used to having power again after being in the dark for more than a week.

CHECK: Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays | Traffic & Transit  

“I thought life is good, I have lights,” she told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “It’s a nightmare!”

Almost two-weeks after the last storm, her street is lined with tree limbs and low hanging wires. Soon, there will be more heavy, wet snow on the way.

Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers was a madhouse as residents buckled down.

“Water’s going off the shelf, bread, cheese, milk, eggs,” store manager Amy O’Rourke said.

In some areas like New Rochelle, cleanup from the last storm isn’t even over. Many worry another snowstorm will spell another disaster.

Con Edison says hundreds of utility crews are still catching up. Whether it ends or not, Karen Lambert is celebrating Spring with ice cream — even if it means her house may soon be ice cold.

Danker-Rosen is contacting her electrician.

“I’m not gonna sit in the dark and be in the cold like I was the last time,” she said.

Best to be prepared than sorry again, no doubt.

