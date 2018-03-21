CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
FOUR'EASTER: Latest | ForecastSchool Closings | Flights, Traffic, Transit | Share Pics, Vids | Social UpdatesTips
Filed Under:New York Knicks

MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and handed out a career-high 10 assists, Tyler Johnson added 22 points and the Miami Heat had little trouble on the way to beating the New York Knicks 119-98 on Wednesday night.

Wayne Ellington scored 16, Justise Winslow added 15, Goran Dragic had 14 and Josh Richardson finished with 12 for the Heat, who remained seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Olynyk’s previous high for assists was eight, done twice. He scored 52 points, had 16 assists and grabbed 13 rebounds in Miami’s brief two-game homestand, with the Heat winning both outings.

Enes Kanter scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Knicks. Michael Beasley added 22 points on 10 for 15 shooting for New York, and Trey Burke scored 16 off the bench.

Miami held a 27-8 edge in points off turnovers, and shot 56 percent. The Heat were 15 for 34 from 3-point range.

Miami led 64-47 at the half, before the Knicks quickly made things interesting. Hardaway’s 3-pointer got the Knicks within 72-63 with 5 minutes gone in the third quarter, but the Heat — who are on the cusp of setting a franchise record for 3s made in a season — went to the long ball to take command right back.

Johnson made consecutive 3-pointers to start a personal 8-0 run that restored the 17-point edge, the lead eventually swelled to as much as 28 and the Heat emptied their bench with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Lance Thomas (family matter) remained away from the team, and Emmanuel Mudiay started despite a sore ankle. … Beasley was 4 for 4 in the first quarter. He’s only been better than that once in an opening period — 5 for 5 for Milwaukee against Detroit on Feb. 13, 2017. … New York had a two-game winning streak — its longest since mid-December — snapped.

Heat: Dwyane Wade (hamstring) and Hassan Whiteside (hip flexor) remained sidelined. Wade is close to a return, but the Heat haven’t set a timetable. … Ellington’s third 3-pointer was his 200th of the season, making him the third Heat player with that many in a season. He joins Damon Jones (225) and Tim Hardaway Sr. (203). … The 17-point halftime lead was Miami’s fourth-largest this season.

LIFE OF RILEY

Heat President Pat Riley turned 73 on Tuesday. New York won seven playoff series in his four years as Knicks coach, and has won nine playoff series in the 23 seasons since he left for Miami.

ROAD WOES

The Knicks are 8-29 on the road this season — and two of those wins were at Brooklyn, which means they’re 6-29 outside of New York.

TENNIS IN TOWN

The Miami Open started this week, and among those in the sold-out crowd for Knicks-Heat were tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Alex Zverev.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Minnesota on Friday.

Heat: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch