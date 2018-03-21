HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Dannel Malloy says he is partially activating the state’s Emergency Operations Center Wednesday afternoon as another winter storm impacts Connecticut.
The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Malloy says forecasts are showing the heaviest snow is expected to fall in central and eastern Connecticut. Over a foot of snow is predicted for many areas.
Over 600 state plow trucks and 200 private contractors are gearing up to clear the roads.
