HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Dannel Malloy says he is partially activating the state’s Emergency Operations Center Wednesday afternoon as another winter storm impacts Connecticut.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Malloy says forecasts are showing the heaviest snow is expected to fall in central and eastern Connecticut. Over a foot of snow is predicted for many areas.

#CTDOT has 634 plow trucks and 200 private contractors ready to clear the roads. Materials are stockpiled at roughly 50 satellite facilities throughout the state. The dept also has 17 loader-mounted snow blowers that are capable of each moving 1,500 tons of snow per hour. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) March 21, 2018

Over 600 state plow trucks and 200 private contractors are gearing up to clear the roads.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)