CBS 2(credit: CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook […]
WCBS 880(credit: CBS2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead […]
1010 WINS(credit: CBS2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other […]
WFAN(credit: CBS2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of […]
WLNY(credit: CBS2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, […]
FOUR'EASTER: Latest | ForecastSchool Closings | Flights, Traffic, Transit | Share Pics, Vids | Social UpdatesTips
Filed Under:Dannel Malloy, Local TV, Nor'Easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Dannel Malloy says he is partially activating the state’s Emergency Operations Center Wednesday afternoon as another winter storm impacts Connecticut.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Malloy says forecasts are showing the heaviest snow is expected to fall in central and eastern Connecticut. Over a foot of snow is predicted for many areas.

Over 600 state plow trucks and 200 private contractors are gearing up to clear the roads.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch