Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton says he is prepared for the scrutiny he will attract during his first season with the New York Yankees.

“The good times will be magnified and so will the bad,” the slugger said Wednesday. “The fans expect a lot. I expect a lot, too.”

Stanton won the NL MVP last year after leading the major leaguers with 59 homers and 132 RBIs for the Miami Marlins. He was traded to the Yankees in December by Miami’s new ownership group and joined a team that lost to Houston in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

New York opens at Toronto on March 29, then hosts Tampa Bay starting April 2.

Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton waits for the pitch in the batting cage during the Yankees’ spring training workout on Feb. 19, 2018, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“”It’s going to be an exciting new year for me,” Stanton said. “It’s going to be exciting opening up both places, New York and Toronto.”

Stanton enjoyed playing in New York while with the Marlins.

“Baseball is No. 1,” Stanton said. “New York is something special when you go there. Being in that city is a different feeling — greatest city in the world.”

Stanton said he understands the Yankees’ focus on accountability.

stanton100 Yankees Stanton Says Hes Ready For The Spotlight In New York

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton poses with his jersey at his introductory news conference on Dec. 11, 2017. (credit: CBS2)

“You’ve got to own up to your performance, to what you say, what you didn’t say,” Stanton said. “That’s how it should be. I like it.”

Stanton, who turned 28 in November, is ready to take a leadership role when required.

“There’s things that the team needs to be addressed. There’s things one or two guys need to be addressed,” Stanton said. “It depends on the situation. The situation presents itself you handle it.”

Notes: OF Jacoby Ellsbury, expected to start the year on the disabled list with an oblique injury, is scheduled to play Thursday for the first time since March 1. … Manager Aaron Boone said INF Ronald Torreyes will be the emergency third catcher. … The Yankees optioned INF/OF Tyler Austin, RHPs Giovanny Gallegos and Ben Heller, and OF Billy McKinney to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone hopes to have his 25-man roster set by Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

