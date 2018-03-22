By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Metorologist

Expect more sunshine today along with a brisk breeze. As for temperatures, they’ll climb into the mid 40s or so.

We’ll see a few clouds in the mix tonight along with chilly conditions. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s again.

We’ll see more clouds than sun on Friday, with the chance of a passing shower in the afternoon. As for temps, they’ll bounce back into the low-to-mid 40s again.

As for Saturday, we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, with perhaps some late-day clouds. Highs will remain on the cool side, in the mid 40s.