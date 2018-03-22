CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, New York City Housing Authority, NYCHA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new escalation in the ongoing feud between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio over the need to fix public housing.

The governor toured another dilapidated New York City Housing Authority apartment Thursday to stick it to the mayor, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

“I would like to say, ‘it’s my pleasure to be here today,’ but it’s not. The conditions we saw, once again, are just disgusting,” Cuomo said at the Forest Houses in the Bronx, not 24 hours after de Blasio scoffed at his NYCHA visit, calling it “a political opportunistic act.”

“The hypocrisy is, the governor is getting his photo op but not handing over the money,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “I say, put your money where the mouth is.”

But with these two, for every punch, there’s a counter punch, Kramer reported.

“Do you think for one minute if the tenants of NYCHA were powerful and wealthy, the city would be saying it’s going to take us four years to change a boiler?” Cuomo said.

More: Exclusive CBS2 Investigation: NYCHA Employee Claims Tenant Complaints Closed Out Without Being Completed

The governor said he wouldn’t sign the state budget unless it has more money for NYCHA repairs and a requirement that an outside contractor do them. He blamed “politicians” for the chaos, forgetting, perhaps, that he is a politician, too.

“Tell the politicians, enough is enough,” he said.

Cuomo was joined by his cornerman City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who also lit into the mayor.

“The residents of public housing have often gotten a raw deal from the mayor. They have gotten progressive lip service without progressive living conditions,” he said.

Kramer: “Governor, Mayor de Blasio said that you should stop with the photo ops and give him the money. What do you say to that?”

Cuomo: “Marcia, listen to what the tenants have said… It is the incompetence of NYCHA. And until you fix that, you accomplish nothing.”

Kramer: “The mayor appoints the president of NYCHA, the mayor appoints the board. You’re saying NYCHA can’t spend the money. What do you want him to do?”

Cuomo: “We’re past that. The mayor did what he did or didn’t do what he didn’t do.”

Kramer tried getting de Blasio’s response after a press conference.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for the mayor claimed the governor’s “obsession” with the mayor has prevented him from learning how NYCHA funding works.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch