NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the stars of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has taken to social media to blast a magazine’s apparent efforts to alter her appearance.

“Does this look like me?” Elizabeth Olsen wrote on Instagram.

The actor who plays Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, was taking issue with the cover of Empire Magazine.

She seemed enthusiastic of another magazine picture, this one from a Vanity Fair shoot, posted by Shaquille O’Neal.

It’s not the only “Photoshop fail” that’s made headlines recently. A recent Vanity Fair cover got people talking about other apparent errors.