After the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, there are always a few surprise teams that make it to the Sweet 16. This year’s group of party crashers includes: Loyola-Chicago, Nevada, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Texas A&M. But, along with the surprises, there are the stalwarts — Villanova, Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky, etc. These teams are led by some of the best coaches in the nation, and routinely find themselves in the second weekend (and further) of the Big Dance.

So let’s say you had just one chance to pick a coach to lead your team through the six-game journey to the championship. Who would you choose? Coach K? Jay Wright? Jon Calipari? Or would you go with a name from tournaments gone by, like Brad Stevens or Dean Smith? We posed this exact question to CBS Sports Network’s college basketball analysts to get their thoughts. See who they picked in the video above.

