NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Crews are on the scene of two manhole explosions in Lower Manhattan.

The first cover blew around 4:30 p.m. on Nassau Street between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane. A short time later, a second exploded on the same block.

There was a minor manhole explosion in front of 53 Nassau Street (at Maiden Lane) – vehicular traffic shut down in the vicinity in regards. No serious injuries. Will update. — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) March 22, 2018

The FDNY then said a transformer blew nearby on Liberty Street. Officials said there were multiple buildings with high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

#FDNY is on scene of a blown transformer at 28 Liberty St in Manhattan. There are multiple buildings with high levels of CO. There is currently one non-life-threatening injury reported pic.twitter.com/j7WNdjBZDT — FDNY (@FDNY) March 22, 2018

Members of the NYPD, FDNY and Con Edison all responded.

Traffic in the area is shut down.