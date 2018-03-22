NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Crews are on the scene of two manhole explosions in Lower Manhattan.
The first cover blew around 4:30 p.m. on Nassau Street between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane. A short time later, a second exploded on the same block.
The FDNY then said a transformer blew nearby on Liberty Street. Officials said there were multiple buildings with high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Members of the NYPD, FDNY and Con Edison all responded.
Traffic in the area is shut down.