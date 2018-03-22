WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Westchester are digging out Thursday after almost a foot of snow fell in some areas of the county.
Over 10 inches of snow has been reported in White Plains while other areas, like Somers and Croton-On-Hudson, saw a little more than 2 inches of snow.
Metro-North was running on a normal schedule Thursday, but said weather-related delays were still possible.
Bee-Line buses and Paratransit are also running on schedule, with Route 30 traveling on a snow detour.