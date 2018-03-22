WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Westchester are digging out Thursday after almost a foot of snow fell in some areas of the county.

Over 10 inches of snow has been reported in White Plains while other areas, like Somers and Croton-On-Hudson, saw a little more than 2 inches of snow.

Good morning from snowy Westchester County pic.twitter.com/iFRh7EK3SM — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 22, 2018

Metro-North was running on a normal schedule Thursday, but said weather-related delays were still possible.

Bee-Line buses and Paratransit are currently running on or close to schedule.

Rt. 30 is traveling on the standard snow detour.

For further information, access our website: https://t.co/mBkgh8UOPJ pic.twitter.com/UODAQYDA9I — Westchester Gov (@westchestergov) March 22, 2018

