As the Easter Bunny gets ready to hop to our area, young New Yorkers are excited to search for Easter eggs. From Long Island to Brooklyn to the Upper West Side, here are some of the best ways to celebrate.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan Easter Egg Hunt

212 West 83rd St.

New York, NY 10024

212-721-1223

www.cmom.org

Easter fun is all weekend long at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. The Upper West Side museum hosts their annual egg hunt from March 31-April 2. Unlike a typical Easter egg hunt, the museum will let children go on a scavenger hunt for egg icons hidden throughout the space. As children search for the icons, they will fill a booklet and collect a prize at the end of the hunt. There are also other classes being offered during the weekend, including basket weaving.

Barnyard Egg Hunt

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Floral Park, NY 11004

718-347-3276

www.queensfarm.org

New Yorkers can escape the concrete jungle with a short ride to the Queens County Farm Museum. The farm is hosting their annual Barnyard Egg Hunt on March 31. The ticketed event gives children the opportunity to participate in the egg hunt, take a hayride and play egg tosses. There is also a petting zoo, pony rides and food concessions. The festivities are complete with a photo-op with Whiskers the bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza

Multiple Locations

www.stewleonards.com

Children can search for Easter eggs in one of their favorite supermarkets. Stew Leonard’s is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza at their stores, including East Meadow and Farmingdale, on March 27 at 4 p.m. The festivities are open to children 9-years-old and younger. Once kids enter the expansive store they will receive a map and a bag to collect eggs from costumed characters. The eggs are filled with various treats, including candy, games and gift cards. Everyone will have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Town Square’s Egg Hunt

199 Richardson St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

347-559-1410

www.townsquareinc.com

Brooklyn families can celebrate Easter with the Town Square’s Egg Hunt in Williamsburg. The festivities take place on March 31 at FourFiveSix. The fun-filled day features seasonal crafts and live music. Children can take photos with the Easter Bunny before searching for eggs. The egg hunts are offered in groups of 10 kids at a time. Tickets are required for the event.

Spring Eggstravaganza

Reynolds Field

Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

www.hastingsgov.org

Families in Westchester can head to Reynolds Field for the annual Spring Eggstravaganza on March 24. Residents can bring their own baskets for the egg-filled day. Children from 2 to 8-years-old are allowed to search for eggs. Little ones under 2 will receive a festive goodie bag.

