As the Easter Bunny gets ready to hop to our area, young New Yorkers are excited to search for Easter eggs. From Long Island to Brooklyn to the Upper West Side, here are some of the best ways to celebrate.
Children’s Museum of Manhattan Easter Egg Hunt
212 West 83rd St.
New York, NY 10024
212-721-1223
www.cmom.org
Easter fun is all weekend long at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. The Upper West Side museum hosts their annual egg hunt from March 31-April 2. Unlike a typical Easter egg hunt, the museum will let children go on a scavenger hunt for egg icons hidden throughout the space. As children search for the icons, they will fill a booklet and collect a prize at the end of the hunt. There are also other classes being offered during the weekend, including basket weaving.
Barnyard Egg Hunt
Queens County Farm Museum
73-50 Little Neck Parkway
Floral Park, NY 11004
718-347-3276
www.queensfarm.org
New Yorkers can escape the concrete jungle with a short ride to the Queens County Farm Museum. The farm is hosting their annual Barnyard Egg Hunt on March 31. The ticketed event gives children the opportunity to participate in the egg hunt, take a hayride and play egg tosses. There is also a petting zoo, pony rides and food concessions. The festivities are complete with a photo-op with Whiskers the bunny.
Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza
Multiple Locations
www.stewleonards.com
Children can search for Easter eggs in one of their favorite supermarkets. Stew Leonard’s is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza at their stores, including East Meadow and Farmingdale, on March 27 at 4 p.m. The festivities are open to children 9-years-old and younger. Once kids enter the expansive store they will receive a map and a bag to collect eggs from costumed characters. The eggs are filled with various treats, including candy, games and gift cards. Everyone will have a chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Town Square’s Egg Hunt
199 Richardson St.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
347-559-1410
www.townsquareinc.com
Brooklyn families can celebrate Easter with the Town Square’s Egg Hunt in Williamsburg. The festivities take place on March 31 at FourFiveSix. The fun-filled day features seasonal crafts and live music. Children can take photos with the Easter Bunny before searching for eggs. The egg hunts are offered in groups of 10 kids at a time. Tickets are required for the event.
Spring Eggstravaganza
Reynolds Field
Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706
www.hastingsgov.org
Families in Westchester can head to Reynolds Field for the annual Spring Eggstravaganza on March 24. Residents can bring their own baskets for the egg-filled day. Children from 2 to 8-years-old are allowed to search for eggs. Little ones under 2 will receive a festive goodie bag.
John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.