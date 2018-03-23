Good morning everyone we have a slightly chilly or start for this Friday.

We will start off mostly sunny however under clear skies and temperatures in the 20s north and west of New York City but closer to the freezing mark around the boroughs. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high temp of 44-49°. Clouds thicken this afternoon in concert with passing rain and snow showers. These brief showers are actually spinning back down to the city from the nor’easter that gave us so much snow just the other day.

They’re brief however, and they will simply pass through allowing for a lovely day on Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies. This will help melt that heavy wet snow away and hopefully prepare us for spring! We’re keeping an eye on another system that passes to our south on Sunday for any last-minuute changes to the forecast which would bring us another chance for rain and snow.

Stay tuned for the latest. Have a great day! G.