NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former “Melrose Place” actress convicted in a fatal auto crash must return to court for a second re-sentencing.

A New Jersey appeals court in 2016 ordered the first re-sentencing after prosecutors contended Amy Locane’s three-year sentence for the 2010 crash was too lenient.

In January 2017, the judge re-imposed the same sentence. On Friday, an appeals court ruled the judge didn’t follow its earlier ruling and didn’t take the crime’s severity into account.

A different judge will conduct the re-sentencing.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence for the 2010 accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman’s husband, Fred.

Locane appeared in 13 episodes of “Melrose Place” and in several movies.

Web Extra: Amy Locane Talks With CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez

A year ago, Locane spoke with CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez about the crash.

“I drove home while I was intoxicated, and the consequences were devastating,” Locane said. “Devastating to a victim, the victim’s family, to me, to my family.”

She spent two and a half years in jail. She could have served 10.

“The sentence that I got was a gift, and I am completely grateful for that,” Locane said.

Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

