This weekend you can feel like a teen again, enjoy some onscreen sunshine, and think carefully about how our community gets fed. Read on for details!

NYC Teen Author Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

nyctaf.com

The 10th annual NYC Teen Author Festival celebrates YA authors, YA books, and YA readers. This year that means a huge range of events around town, from a panel on Queer Voices in YA moderated by David Levithan to another on Bookish Romance to still others on writers’ evolution, creating compelling characters, and the craft of fiction. The multi-day festival culminates in the No-Foolin’ Mega-Signing at Books of Wonder, with tons of authors on hand to inscribe their books. Sunday, March 18, through Sunday, March 25, see schedule for details, free.

Spring Break Florida Style

Nitehawk Cinema

136 Metropolitan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 782-8370

nitehawkcinema.com

Can’t afford to get away for Spring Break this year? No worries—Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg will bring the vacation to you. Its Spring Break Florida series features movies set in the Sunshine State, such as There’s Something About Mary and Magic Mike. Five dollars from every special cocktail (including the Drug Screwdriver, made with orange cream citrate, vodka, and blood orange soda) sold will be donated to the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund. Saturday, March 24, through Saturday, April 7, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Macy’s Flower Show

151 West 34th St.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 494-4495

www.macys.com

New York has the world’s largest Macy’s (which also happens to be the world’s largest department store), so it stands to reason that it also has the world’s largest Macy’s Flower Show. This annual event transforms the store into a blooming, blossoming wonderland. Check the calendar for info about special events during the two-week-long extravaganza, including how to make a flower crown, a fashion show, and a how-to session on aromatherapy. Sunday, March 25, through Sunday, April 8, see schedule for details, free.

Just Food Conference

Teachers College

525 West 120th St.

New York, NY 10027

(212) 678-3000

justfoodconference2018.topi.com

Taking “Persist/Resist” as its slogan, this year’s Just Food Conference promises to be thought-provoking, political, and determined. If you’re concerned about social justice and food scarcity, and if you believe in the power of people working together to enact change, then this conference is for you, bringing together as it does activists, academics, food policy advocates, and community organizers for talks, panels, workshops, Q&As, and networking. Sunday, March 25, 8:45 am to 7 pm, see schedule for details, tickets and registration required.



NYC Food Truck Fest

Grand Bazaar NYC

100 West 77th Street

New York, NY 10024

www.facebook.com

Benefiting local public schools on the Upper West Side, the annual NYC Food Truck Fest is a feast for the senses. More than 10 trucks will be on hand, selling such goodies as mac-n-cheese, lobster rolls, and crepes, and that’s in addition to the 100+ vendors already on site. You’ll eat well, so very, very, very well, while browsing one-of-a-kind, antique, and vintage items like jewelry and home decor and doing good for neighborhood kids. It’s win-win-win. Sunday, March 25, 10 am to 5:30 pm, free, but donations will be accepted.

