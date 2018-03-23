WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs.

The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier.

It funds the government until Sept. 30, averting a government shutdown.

The bill also provides $1.6 billion for President Donald Trump’s border wall. The president had sought $25 billion for the project and other border security efforts.

Trump is expected to sign the bill before Saturday.

