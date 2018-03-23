NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders are facing very limited service to and from Brooklyn Friday morning following a fire that damaged Con Edison’s power feed to a LIRR substation.

The LIRR says Brooklyn customers should expect delays during the morning rush.

Following a fire that damaged Con Ed's power feed to an LIRR substation in Brooklyn, LIRR train service to/from Brooklyn is extremely limited during Friday morning's rush hour. Customers are advised to expect delays. (1/3) — LIRR (@LIRR) March 23, 2018

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at 34th Street and Atlantic Terminal for the 2 & 3 trains. Westbound customers can take LIRR service to Penn Station and then transfer to 2/3 Subway service into Atlantic Terminal. (2/3) — LIRR (@LIRR) March 23, 2018

Eastbound customers can take the 2/3 Subway from Atlantic Terminal to Penn, and transfer to LIRR train service. LIRR is working with Con Ed as they work to address the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience. (3/3) — LIRR (@LIRR) March 23, 2018

As an alternative, the rail road says westbound riders can take LIRR trains to Penn Station and then transfer to the 2 or 3 subway to Atlantic Terminal. Eastbound riders can take the 2 or 3 subway from Atlantic Terminal to Penn and then transfer for LIRR service.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at 34th Street and Atlantic Terminal for the 2 and 3 trains.

It’s unclear when Brooklyn service will be restored. The LIRR says it is working with Con Ed to fix the problem. For more information, click here.