NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders are facing very limited service to and from Brooklyn Friday morning following a fire that damaged Con Edison’s power feed to a LIRR substation.
The LIRR says Brooklyn customers should expect delays during the morning rush.
As an alternative, the rail road says westbound riders can take LIRR trains to Penn Station and then transfer to the 2 or 3 subway to Atlantic Terminal. Eastbound riders can take the 2 or 3 subway from Atlantic Terminal to Penn and then transfer for LIRR service.
NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at 34th Street and Atlantic Terminal for the 2 and 3 trains.
It’s unclear when Brooklyn service will be restored. The LIRR says it is working with Con Ed to fix the problem. For more information, click here.