ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey State Troopers rescued a man trapped in waist-deep frigid water.

State Police say last Saturday Troopers noticed a man next to a car on the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth.

It happened at around 4:43 a.m.

“My cousin’s stuck in the swamp,” the man told troopers who arrived at the scene. He explained that he tried to rescue a friend whose car was stuck on the other side and got stuck himself.

The man who was stuck was beginning to exhibit symptoms of hypothermia, according to the NJSP.

Troopers tried extending a branch to the man, and forming a human chain, but neither worked.

They then threw out a lifeguard flotation device and a rope and were ultimately able to pull him to safety.