CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, Local TV, Marc Liverman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for three men who stole from a 79-year-old Brooklyn woman by tricking her.

The suspects were caught on camera at an apartment building near 82nd Street and 19th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police said the men rang several residents’ buzzers until someone let them in. Once inside, they headed for the elevator.

“It’s the first I’m hearing about this and I’m surprised,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

She was even more surprised by what happened next.

Police said one of the suspects knocked on the 79-year-old victim’s door, then posed as a salesman from a gas and electric company offering discounts. He asked if she needed a seniors discount on her bill, and she left him inside.

The woman left the man by the front entrance of her apartment and went to get some paperwork in another room. When she came back, she showed him the paper, and he left.

Police said that’s when she noticed $80 missing from her purse.

Other residents in the building told Liverman they experienced something similar – men who they believe were also posing as gas and electric salesmen.

“They actually say that they come from the gas and the stuff and they want to check for the gas and the electric and all the stuff, but I say, ‘actually no, I don’t need to do anything,'” one man said.

“She me your bills, we’ll pay some tax or something like this,” said a woman.

“He was acting nervous, he just like waiting for anyone to give him a chance to come in and leave,” the man added. “The way he was acting, I feel like something weird with it right away, you know?”

Police warn the public to be cautious about letting people into their homes who are offering utility discounts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch