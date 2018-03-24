By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another bright & beautiful day across the region with many spots reaching the low 50s again. Expect more clouds to work in this evening ahead of a storm system that will slide to our south. It’ll get quite cold overnight with temps down to freezing in the City, and teens & 20s far north & west. A few passing snow showers are possible late tonight.

Expect a few flakes tomorrow morning with the best bet north & east of NYC…then mixing with rain as our temps reach the upper 30s & low 40s in the afternoon. We’re not expecting anything more than an isolated coating, but make sure you’re dressed for cold, breezy, and damp conditions.

The new work week will start off with sunshine, brisk breezes, and cool temps in the mid 40s, before a nice bump in temps for the rest of the week.