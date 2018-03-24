CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 3/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It was another bright & beautiful day across the region with many spots reaching the low 50s again. Expect more clouds to work in this evening ahead of a storm system that will slide to our south. It’ll get quite cold overnight with temps down to freezing in the City, and teens & 20s far north & west. A few passing snow showers are possible late tonight.

nu tu surface 3/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect a few flakes tomorrow morning with the best bet north & east of NYC…then mixing with rain as our temps reach the upper 30s & low 40s in the afternoon. We’re not expecting anything more than an isolated coating, but make sure you’re dressed for cold, breezy, and damp conditions.

nu tu 7day auto9 3/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The new work week will start off with sunshine, brisk breezes, and cool temps in the mid 40s, before a nice bump in temps for the rest of the week.

