Springtime means Easter is on its way. Instead of spending the day in the kitchen, New Yorkers can head to a restaurant for a holiday feast. From an Easter cruise to a South American inspired brunch, here are some of the best place to enjoy an Easter meal.

Hudson’s at Pier 81

New Yorkers can make this year’s Easter a memorable one with relaxing brunch cruise from Hudson’s at Pier 81. The Hudson’s Mimosa Easter Brunch cruise is $77 per person and has convenient sailing times at 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy garden-to-table dishes from the restaurant’s large buffet while gazing at the city’s skyline. To make the boat ride a little better, there is an unlimited mimosas option for adults. Children can expect a visit from the Easter Bunny and receive a stuffed basket with various goodies.

Fifty

There is a lamb fest at one West Village restaurant. Fifty brings the flavors of South America to their Easter brunch and dinner. Early diners can order brunch a la carte starting at 11 a.m., which features house baked Nutella babka french toast with berries or the benedict smoked salmon on an English muffin. Dinner features lamb served in four styles. The $70 per person lamb dinner give people the chance to try roasted leg, housemade sausage, curry dusted t-bone and stout-braised tomato lamb meatballs. Choose various sauces, including spiced yogurt, pistachio pesto and cilantro aioli to pair with the lamb. Other dishes being served sweet peas cumin, horseradish mash potatoes and cucumber mint salad.

Aquavit

Enjoy an Easter brunch with a Swedish twist at Aquavit. The Michelin starred restaurant offers a Smörgåsbord brunch filled with traditional dishes from Sweden for $105 per person from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. With Chef Emma Bengtsson at the helm of the kitchen, the restaurant offers Pyttipanna, which is a Swedish potato hash, and a Swedish custard cake. There are some signature dishes served during the brunch, including a rack of lamb and Princess Cake.

Bar Boulud

Easter brunch receives a French makeover at Bar Boulud. The acclaimed Upper West Side restaurant offers a two-course prix fixe brunch for $28 per person and a three-course brunch for $36 per person. Among the dishes available to diners is a mushroom soup with rosemary cream, and pan seared loup de mer with artichokes, spinach, fennel and lemon saffron. A holiday meal would not be complete without the restaurant’s roasted leg of lamb with potato gratin, spring vegetables and rosemary jus. There is even something to satisfy New Yorkers’ sweet tooth on Easter, including their tarte au rhubarbe with almond frangipane, praline rouge and rhubarb-yogurt sorbet.

American Cut Midtown

One of the city’s most popular steakhouses is hosting an Easter Brunch at its Midtown location. American Cut offers a prix fixe a la carte menu for $65 per person. Diners will have a choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert. Some of the dishes part of the brunch are the spicy crab toast with avocado and dry aged egg yolk, lobster benedict and NY Minute steak with eggs. For dessert, try the Monkey Bread with a cup of Mexican Hot Chocolate.

