NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY on Saturday announced wake and funeral information for Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, who was killed while battling a blaze in Harlem late Thursday.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the closed St. Nick’s Jazz Pub where a movie, “Motherless Brooklyn,” was being shot. Firefighters responded to the blaze, but the flames were so intense that crews were forced to get out.

Davidson, of Engine Company 69, died at Harlem Hospital after being pulled from the burning unoccupied building on Saint Nicholas Avenue near 148th Street.

Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Davidson, 37, was appointed as a firefighter in 2003 and was cited for bravery and life-saving actions on four different occasions during his career.

The FDNY says viewings will be held Sunday and Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, New York. The funeral for the 15-year veteran will be held at 10 am Tuesday at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Nigro announced Saturday that Davidson would be posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.

The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund said it would provide financial support to Davidson’s family, both immediately and annually for the rest of her life.

“We are heartbroken for the Davidson family and for the entire FDNY community,” said Lauren Profeta, president of Answer the Call. “We pledge to never forget his sacrifice or his beloved family.”

To learn more about the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund or to donate, click here.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation pledged $100,000 to help pay off the family’s mortgage. To learn more the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to donate, click here.

The film’s producers, crews and staff will work with the foundation to help, as well.

“It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in lost his life,” star, screenwriter, and director of “Motherless Brooklyn” Edward Norton said in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday. “Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson. Our team is committed to honoring him and assisting his family and, in due course, when we can determine with his family what form they’d like that to take, I’ll pass along any information I have about a verified way people can contribute.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.