NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly half a million smoke alarms are being recalled.

They’re manufactured by Kidde, and were sold at major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot.

The company advises customers to remove their fire alarms from walls or ceilings and look through the opening on the side for a yellow cap.

If present, they say the cap can block the alarm’s sensors.

Customers can contact the company for a replacement unit. If no cap is present, the alarm can safely be re-installed.

For more information on the recall, visit Kidde’s website.