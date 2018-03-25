NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say punched and then taunted a five-year-old boy on the subway on Saturday.

Investigators say the suspect walked up to the boy, who was riding the G train with his mother, and punched him in the face as the subway approached the Bergen Street station in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

The man then taunted the boy before deboarding the train and running off in an unknown direction.

The boy suffered bruising and swelling on the left side of his face and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s with short black hair and a mustache. He’s approximately 6’0″ tall and 160 pounds with a medium build and was last seen wearing an olive colored long-sleeved shirt, black jacket, black sneakers, and beige cargo pants according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.