Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An accused shoplifter was recovering Sunday after being shot by police inside a New York City Whole Foods store.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Whole Foods on West 125th Street in Harlem.

Police say a 28-year-old man brandished a knife and advanced toward officers who were responding to a 911 call.

Officers say they were forced to open fire, striking the man once in the torso.

“After several commands to drop the knife, one officer discharged two rounds striking the suspect,” Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said shortly after the encounter.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Another person inside the store was also taken to Harlem Hospital after suffering a medical episode, while the officer was treated for tinnitus.

Police said the suspect was on parole and has an “extensive history.” His name wasn’t immediately released.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.

