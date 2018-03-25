CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
DEVELOPING: Female Suspect Injured In Police-Involved Shooting On Staten Island; Gun Recovered At Scene
Superstar Goes For 37 Points, 10 Rebounds And 8 Assists In Cleveland's 121-114 Victory
Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — LeBron James powered into the lane for his latest assault on the rim and a former teammate made an ultimately useless attempt to stop him.

“I should have just gotten out of the way,” Joe Harris said.

Might as well. There’s no way right now to defend James even by staying in front of him — or in Harris’ case, beneath him.

James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14 for 19 from the floor, highlighted by the soaring slam over Harris. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

LeBron James

Cleveland’s LeBron James, right, dribbles to the basket against the Nets’ DeMarre Carroll during the third quarter at Barclays Center on March 25, 2018. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Associate head coach Larry Drew, running the team in Tyronn Lue’s place, was asked to make an MVP case for James.

“You just look at the stat sheet,” Drew said, “and it’s just not about points, it’s what he’s doing on the boards, it’s what he’s doing from an assists standpoint. He’s just a force. He’s a force and I mean he has put up MVP numbers without a doubt.”

Kevin Love added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came in averaging 122.5 points during the streak and just about reached that even with a slow start. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points, George Hill scored 17 and Rodney Hood finished with 16.

Harris scored a career-high 30 points for the Nets, who lost their third straight. Just as they did Friday in Toronto, the Nets hung in against one of the East’s best but didn’t have enough to pull it out.

Harris’ two free throws with 6:17 left gave Brooklyn its last lead at 100-99 before Cleveland ran off eight straight points. James had two baskets during the run, both backboard-shaking slams on lob passes.

The lead grew to 10, and when the Nets got it down to five, James halted their charge by running down the clock and nailing a 3-pointer that made it 119-111 with 39 seconds remaining.

“When we get stops we’re very dynamic and that’s what we did,” James said.

The Cavs missed their first eight shots before James took one, which he made. He had 12 points in the first quarter, including his latest powerhouse dunk over Harris in the final seconds of the period.

But Harris rebounded nicely from being on the wrong end of James’ highlight, going 8 for 9 in the first half and making all four of his 3-pointers as the Nets took a 62-60 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James had triple-doubles in two of the first three meetings with the Nets this season, including when the Cavs lost in Brooklyn in October. … Cleveland played without forward Jeff Green because of an illness.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 18 points. He came in averaging 15.5 in March, the highest total of any month in his nine-year career. … The Nets have just two home games remaining. Six of the Nets’ final eight are on the road.

LBJ 2K

James reached 2,000 points in a season for the first time since 2013-14. Malone (12) and Jordan (11) previously did it.

DELIGHTFUL DUNK

Love was on the bench for James’ slam the end of the first quarter. He celebrated by running and jumping into the nearby backboard stanchion .

“I wasn’t out there for the Portland game when LeBron had the dunk over (Jusuf) Nurkic,” Love said of a recent James highlight dunk, “but I was out there today and I was just having fun with it. It was fun to see. I love that type of play.”

LUE’S RECOVERY

Drew said he spoke Saturday to Lue, who took a leave of absence from the team last week for unspecified health reasons. Drew said he didn’t know when Lue planned to rejoin the Cavs but that he was on the road to recovery.

“He’s back to being his old self with the cracking jokes and he’s doing the things necessary from a health standpoint to get him back,” Drew said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch