NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female suspect was shot and wounded by police following a vehicular pursuit in the Grymes Hill section of Staten Island Sunday afternoon.

Sources tell CBS2 officers opened fire following a pursuit spanning multiple scenes that ended near the corner of Highland and Howard Avenues.

There’s been a police involved shooting at 168 Highland Ave, #StatenIsland, in the confines of the @NYPD120pct. A suspect has been shot and is in custody. A gun has been recovered. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/uOK7ZkvmDa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 25, 2018

The suspect was struck at least once in the abdomen. She was rushed to Staten Island University Medical Center in serious condition, according to authorities.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are investigating a black GMC SUV…near Highland Ave and Howard Ave after sources say there was a pursuit and shots were fired @CBSNewYork #StatenIsland pic.twitter.com/ryY5gUwCmz — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) March 25, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the initial pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

