NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A female suspect was shot and wounded by police following a vehicular pursuit in the Grymes Hill section of Staten Island Sunday afternoon.
Sources tell CBS2 officers opened fire following a pursuit spanning multiple scenes that ended near the corner of Highland and Howard Avenues.
The suspect was struck at least once in the abdomen. She was rushed to Staten Island University Medical Center in serious condition, according to authorities.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the initial pursuit.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.