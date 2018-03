NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal scene unfolded at a bodega in Brooklyn, where police say a woman was stabbed to death Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the 20-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest by another woman in the doorway of 1076 Broadway in Bushwick just before 4 pm.

She was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the assailant fled the scene in a gray BMW.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.