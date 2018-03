CONGERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A brush fire erupted Monday morning next to freight train tracks in Congers.

The brush fire broke out at around 10:45 a.m. in the back area of several homes on North Harrison Avenue, according to Clarkstown Police.

The fire spread throughout the area, along a fence which borders the CSX freight train rail road line, and to a shed.

Police halted CSX train traffic while firefighters battled the blaze.

The bulk of the fire was out by 11:45 a.m.