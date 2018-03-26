NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Student athletes across the Tri-State Area are gearing up for spring sports, but experts warn the transition from winter games can leave them vulnerable to injuries.

So how can parents help their children avoid injury?

Thomas Dougherty left Glen Rock Middle School and headed straight to baseball tryouts Monday. The 13-year-old plays football in the fall and baseball in the spring.

In order to be his best, the lineman-turned-pitcher knows it’s important to stay in shape and avoid getting injured. He makes it a point to work different muscle groups in between seasons.

“I do weight lifting and stuff like that but you can’t do too much because you don’t want to have your muscles tight for the season,” he told CBS2’s Elise Finch.

His mom says both her sons are athletes. As a former college athlete herself, she goes to great lengths to ensure they avoid injuries when transitioning from their fall and winter sports to their spring and summer ones.

“I’m a little strict on bedtime,” she said. “I think the proper rest, the right amount of sleep and eating good meals is very helpful. They want to be successful when they’re competing. I can’t control a lot of it, so the little bit I can control I do try to control.”

Michael Prybicien is an athletic trainer with sports safety international. He says proper bed rest is crucial and that includes a prolonged break before the spring begins.

“Make sure they have seven to 14 day de-training period where the body has a chance to recover,” he said. “It will prevent injuries and help increase their performance.”

Prybicien says you also want to make sure the coaches of your child’s team are properly trained in first aid, CPR, and preventing concussions and heat exhaustion. He also advises parents not to push their children too hard.

Let them ease into the sport and have fun, he recommends.

If your child plays more than one spring sport, or the same sport with different organizations, make sure you stay in communication with all the coaches involved so your child isn’t playing more than they should.