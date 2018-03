RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A big bird got a helping hand from some folks in Ramapo.

A large swan had been sitting on the side of Spook Rock Road after possibly being struck by a car. Its leg was broken, officials said.

Ramapo Police and local wildlife experts were able to capture the bird and take it to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

“Operation ‘Swan rescue’ was a success!!” the Town of Ramapo Police Department posted on its Facebook page.