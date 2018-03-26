CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS Local) — A Georgia woman crashed her SUV into a telephone pole in an attempt to convince her children that God was real and would protect them.

Police in Norcross say that Bahari Shaquille Warren veered into oncoming traffic with her two children in the backseat and eventually hit a pole on the side of the road. Warren’s children, ages five and seven, claim their mother intentionally wrecked the car to prove her point.

“Her eyes (were) closed and she was saying, ‘blah, blah, blah, I love God,'” one of the woman’s daughters said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She wanted us to know that God is real.”

Local police also said the 25-year-old admitted to crashing on purpose after telling her kids to buckle their seat belts. The mother of two is now being held in the Gwinnett County jail and her children are living with their grandparents.

Neither of the children were injured in the crash however, Warren has been charged with two counts child cruelty for the March 21 incident.

