(CBS Local) — A Kickstarter project called Slice of Sauce wants to provide a solution to one of life’s most pressing problems: messy, inconvenient ketchup.

You can pack a bottle in your picnic basket, but it takes up a lot of room. It can separate, so you get a big splash of semi-clear liquid on your sandwich. Ketchup can also turn your bread into a soggy mess. What have we done to deserve such ill treatment from our condiments?

Slice of Sauce comes from Bo’s Fine Foods and takes a fruit-leather-like approach to ketchup. It’s shelf-stable and can reportedly last up to a year in your pantry.

Slice of Sauce has already topped its Kickstarter funding goal of $15,000 with nearly a month left to go. A $10 pledge sends donors one package containing eight slices of ketchup. Currently, the ketchup-slice rewards only ship to the U.S. and Canada. Donors should keep in mind that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as promised.

The Slice of Sauce concept raises a lot of questions. When will we get slices of mustard? What about slices of pickle relish? Can I wrap sushi with a slice of ketchup?

While sliced ketchup sounds like a good accompaniment for sandwiches, it likely won’t help you with your french fries. For that, you’ll just have to dip them in the regular stuff.

