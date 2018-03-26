CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Testimony from the prosecution’s star witness continues at the trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Restaurateur Harendra Singh testified last week that he bribed Mangano and Venditto with lavish gifts for favors, including government contracts.

Mangano’s wife is also charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job. All three have pleaded not guilty to extortion, bribery and other charges.

The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh and that any favors were because of their personal ties.

Defense attorneys also argue that Singh can’t be trusted because he struck a plea deal.

