Filed Under:Andreas O'Keeffe, Christopher Raguso, Christopher Zanetis, Dashan Briggs, Iraq, Local TV, New York Air National Guard

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The bodies of three members of the New York National Guard killed in a military helicopter crash were reunited with their families Tuesday.

Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, Major Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, Technical Sgt. Dashan Briggs and Major Andreas O’Keeffe were assigned to 106th Rescue Wing and stationed at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach.

They were among the seven people killed with their helicopter went down earlier this month in Western Iraq.

untitled 1 Bodies Of Local Airmen Killed In Military Helicopter Crash Return Home

(From left to right: Master Sgt. Christopher Raguso, Capt. Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs, Capt. Andreas O’Keeffe. Credit: Department of Defense)

Raguso and Zanetis also served as members of the FDNY.

Their bodies were flown home to New York on Tuesday, along with Briggs. O’Keeffe’s body will be flown to Florida.

On Monday, Zanetis and O’Keefe both received posthumous promotions.

Their services are scheduled as follows:

RAGUSO

Visitation: On Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. visitation will be held at the Commack Fire Department at 6309 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, New York.

Service: On Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. there will be a mass held at St. Joseph’s RC Church at 59 Church Street in Kings Park, New York. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Please send any donations to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

ZANETIS

Visitation: On Wednesday, March 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. there will be a celebration of life at Rise Bar at 859 on Ninth Avenue in New York, New York.

Service: On Thursday, March 29 at 11 a.m. there will be a processional ceremony led by the FDNY from Engine 28 Ladder 11 to Washington Square Park. Afterwards there will be a family and friends reception at New York University.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Fisher House Foundation, The New York Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

BRIGGS

Visitation: On Wednesday, March 28 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 9:30 p.m. visitation will be held at the Westhampton Beach Volunteer Fire Department at 92 Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, New York.

Service: On Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. a funeral service will be held at the Westhampton Beach Volunteer Fire Department at 92 Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, New York. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to the Westhampton Beach Fire Department on Wednesday morning.

