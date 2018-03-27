CBS 2Dominic Trionfo crashed into the anchor chain of his family's boat, killing him. (credit: Dominic Trionfo via. Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning […]
Looking to kick-start your immune system, detox, or just get ready for swimsuit season? A soup cleanse (also known as souping) lets you do all three. Below are our recs for the best soup cleanses in NYC (note that some are online only, while others have retail outposts). Mmmmmm-mmmmmmm.

Brodo Broth Co.
496 Hudson St.
New York, NY 10014
(212) 366-0600
https://brodo.com

Bone broth has become all the rage, thanks in no small part to Marco Canora. According to this chef (and his legions of fans as well as grandmas), bone broth can help you lose weight, improve gut health and replenish you from the inside out. The walk-up counter and standalone store don’t have a preset cleanse, but you can order multiple packages of beef, chicken, and seaweed mushroom to create your own replacement meal plan.

Glow Foods
www.glowfoodsnyc.com

The philosophy behind Brooklyn-based Glow Foods is simple: eating better means looking better, and eating terrifically means looking terrific. Its soup cleanse has you replacing one meal a day with soup for five days, which makes for a less intense introduction to cleansing. Glow soups are totally organic and “100% glow-inducing,” with flavors like carrot apple spice and green goddess (broccoli, cabbage, sea salt, zucchini, onion, fennel, olive oil, and pepper).

Juice Press
Various locations
New York, NY
https://juicepress.com

With more than 60 locations in NYC, there’s probably a Juice Press near you right this second. This makes it super-easy to stock up on a delicious cold-pressed juice with a fun name (we like Love Me, with spinach, green apple, kale, lemon, and its proprietary vegan probiotic), or to try Juice Press’ soup cleanse, blending the aforementioned juices with organic vegan soups, including split pea. Talk about tasty!

Raw Generation
www.rawgeneration.com

As you no doubt gathered from the name, Raw Generation specializes in raw foods, free of processing, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. What you get is what nature made, basically. Its soup cleanse comes with three cold-pressed green juices and three chef-crafted raw soups per day, including Rich & Relaxing (red bell pepper, extra virgin olive oil, green onion, beet, garlic, basil, sundried tomato, Himalayan salt, tomato, black pepper, and filtered water).

Splendid Spoon
splendidspoon.com

Launched in Williamsburg but shipping nationwide, Splendid Spoon offers a range of cleanses. Its one-day soup cleanse includes a plant-based bowl and four drinkable soups—every one of which is 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, and GMO-free. Best of all? There’s no cooking required. The soups available change regularly, but options might include parsnip apple, red lentil dal, and kabocha congee.

