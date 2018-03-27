CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:American Whiskey, Harry's, International Whiskey Day, Michael Jordan’s The Steak House NYC, Ophelia, Whiskey Tavern

March 27 is International Whiskey Day and NYC is ready to celebrate! Here are five ways to do just that.

Ophelia

3 Mitchell Pl.
New York, NY 10017
212-980-4796
www.OpheliaNY.com

Have you heard? Ophelia, the new rooftop lounge located inside the historic Beekman Tower, is now open. Take in the 1920s architecture and enjoy the 360-degree views from 26 floors above street level. Definitely test out The Fitzgerald by mixologist Amir Babayoff. This premium cocktail is made with whiskey, millet blanc, orange bitters, and garnished with a home-made kumquat jelly. It pairs perfectly with their Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras with dried cherries as well as their Beef Shank Tangine.

Whiskey Tavern

79 Baxter St.
New York, NY 10013
212-374-9119
whiskeytavernnyc.com

Head to Chinatown for a pickle back or two this International Whiskey Day. Pull up a seat at Whiskey Tavern and take a shot of Tullamore Dew Whiskey along with a shot of pickle juice for $7 (choose regular or spicy). If you’re more of a beer person, make sure to take advantage of their shot & beer special – $10 for a High Life and shot of Tullamore Dew, vodka, or cinnamon whiskey. Their whiskey menu is extensive and also includes one-ounce pour whiskey flights named after everyone’s favorite airlines (think Aer Lingus, Spirit Air, and Southwest Air).

American Whiskey

247 W. 30th St.
New York, NY 10001
212-967-1070
www.americanwhiskeynyc.com

Celebrate International Whiskey Day with a flight of A.W. Rye at American Whiskey. For $24, you can sip on ½ oz portions of Sagamore (83 proof), Few (93 proof), Journeyman Last Feather Rye (90 proof), and Knob Creek (100 proof). Order the World Volume XXIII and compare single-malt whiskeys from USA and Scotland. For $28, you can try out Stranahan’s, Glenfiddich, Westward, and Highland Park Dark Origins. You’ll definitely want to have something in your stomach while testing these out. Their Smoked Wings with Point Reyes Bleu Cheese, Blue Deviled Eggs, and Shoestring Fries should do the trick.

Harry’s

1 Hanover Square
New York, NY 10004
212-785-9200
www.harrysnyc.com

If you’re near the Financial District on International Whiskey Day, then head over to the newly renovated Harry’s on Wall St. Beverage Director Ivan Mitankin has created a new cocktail called The Old Mr. Johnson. This unique drink is made with Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Chile Cordial, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, cream sherry, and Angostura Bitters. Of course, you can’t go wrong with their traditional Manhattan (made with Michter’s Rye whiskey) or one of their rare, sought-after whiskeys like their Yamazaki 18-year Japanese Single Malt or The Macallan 25-year Single Malt Scotch.

Michael Jordan’s The Steak House NYC

23 Vanderbilt Ave.
New York, NY 10017
212-655-2300
www.michaeljordansnyc.com

In the mood for something fragrant to sip on this International Whiskey Day? Stop by Michael Jordan’s The Steak House NYC, located inside the iconic Grand Central Terminal, and try out their spring-inspired Smoked Rosemary Manhattan ($16). This herbaceous cocktail is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, and smoldering rosemary. Stop by from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 27 and enjoy complimentary samples of select Jefferson’s Small Batch Bourbons. Whiskey Ambassador Angela Zivica Bosco will be on hand to guide attendees through the flavor profiles and answer questions.

Smoked Rosemary Manhattan Recipe

  • 2 oz Whiskey
  • 1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • 2 dashes bitters

Using a bar spoon, stir with ice in a mixing glass. Break off a piece of rosemary, light it. Hold large glass upside down over smoldering rosemary. Let smoke fill the glass, drop rosemary into the rocks glass. Place a large glass over the rocks glass so that the smoke surrounds it. Leave for a moment and remove.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

