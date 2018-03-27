CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Department of Investigation, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Mark Peters, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Understaffed and under trained – the city’s inspector general says the NYPD is doing practically nothing to investigate a growing number of sex crimes.

The NYPD denies the allegations.

The report, compiled in the last year, details disarray in the NYPD’s Special Victims division, like outdated and inefficient software compromising investigations.

“Many victims have been forced to wait in hospitals for hours before a detective can show up,” Department of Investigations Commissioner Mark Peters added.

The report claims in the last decade, the number of sex crimes has more than doubled to nearly 6,000 cases, while staffing levels stay stagnant.

“There are only 67 detectives assigned to investigate sex crimes – adult sexual crimes,” said Peters. “Which has resulted in failure to prioritize certain sexual assault investigations.”

The NYPD denies the claims of understaffing, but the DOI commissioner said internal documents reveal rape cases involving strangers are giving priority over cases involving acquaintances.

“Each incident, each complaint of rape we take seriously and we fully investigate each and every one of them,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

The report claims oftentimes victims and suspects are brought through the same entrance in plain view of each other. Once inside, interviews take place in front of holding cells and within an earshot of other detectives.

“They were cramped, they were unsanitary, they were not the kind of places you want someone who’s already been traumatized to have to come into, talk about that again,” said Peters.

The report recommends the NYPD double its staff in the Special Victims division immediately.

O’Neill said he will review it more closely, but the document is inaccurate, misleading and key stakeholders, like himself and the chief of detectives, were never interviewed. The NYPD says they even warned the DOI there were many errors in the report last week, but the agency went ahead and published it anyway.

In response, the DOI says their report on the SVU is “evidence based.”

READ: DOI’s Full Statement on NYPD’s Response to Findings

“DOI’s report demonstrates this: more needs to be done to properly respond to victims of adult sex crimes,” the department said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “The NYPD’s refusal to recognize this presents additional barriers to sex crimes victims in their pursuit of justice.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch