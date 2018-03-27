NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were hurt when officials say a driver lost control and plowed into scaffolding outside a building in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver of a white van lost control and drove into a building near the corner of Second Avenue and 122nd Street, causing the exterior scaffolding to collapse onto the sidewalk below.

Van hits a building under construction and scaffolding collapses, injuring three people in East Harlem. We’ll be live at 5 on @CBSNewYork with the story. pic.twitter.com/eWAbMNnaqp — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) March 27, 2018

Cell phone video captures the chaotic moments following the collapse.

“He lost control driving it,” witness Haidy Melendez said. “He got out of the car asking ‘Oh my God, what just happened?'”

Melendez said the driver was distraught at the sight of an older woman trapped beneath the debris.

The FDNY says three people were hurt, two of them seriously, and taken to Harlem Hospital.

Neighbors tell CBS2 the building has been under construction for three years. They say their thoughts turned to the victims injured in the collapse, hoping they’ll be okay.

“It was horrible,” Melendez said. “I was so nervous seeing that.”

The crash remains under investigation.