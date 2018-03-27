NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of Daniel Saint Hubert, the man accused of brutally stabbing two children in a Brooklyn elevator.

“P.J.” Avitto, age 6, was killed during the 2014 attack at the Boulevard Houses in East New York.

Mikayla Capers, age 7 at the time, survived the attack and testified at the trial.

Saint Hubert is charged with murder and attempted murder. His attorney claims his client was not at the Boulevard Houses the day of the attack.

If convicted, Saint Hubert faces 50 years to life in prison.