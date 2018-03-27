CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s time to pay the piper in one New Jersey school district, where too many snow days means students will now have to attend class on a Saturday.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore found out, nobody’s happy about it.

News spread quickly through the Clifton School District.

“My teacher just said ‘remember, we have Saturday school’,” fourth grader Eduardo Tuiran said.

Parent Jenny Smith says she’s not thrilled.

“You need like two days off to relax and just chill,” she said. “You got the whole Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday for school. Saturday and Sunday is just to chill.”

The district built in four extra snow days in its calendar this year, but with two missed days in January and three in March they’re one day shy of the 180 school days required by the state. Clifton schools confirmed the news on it’s website, reminding parents that all schools would be open on Saturday, April 14.

Students say the 12 pm dismissal time helps a little. Still, not everyone is upset about the sixth day of learning.

Fifth grader Crystal Dilone says it doesn’t really bother her, and her friend Olivia Pozenza even thinks it’s cool, and won’t even mess up her weekend plans.

For those families who have important plans on April 14, the superintendent says send in a note and go about your business.