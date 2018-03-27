CBS 2Archibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
WCBS 880Archibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of […]
1010 WINSArchibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. […]
WFANArchibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports […]
WLNYArchibishop Timothy Dolan is seen in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York, NY (file / credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose […]
Filed Under:Clifton, Jessica Moore, Local TV, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s time to pay the piper in one New Jersey school district, where too many snow days means students will now have to attend class on a Saturday.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore found out, nobody’s happy about it.

News spread quickly through the Clifton School District.

“My teacher just said ‘remember, we have Saturday school’,” fourth grader Eduardo Tuiran said.

Parent Jenny Smith says she’s not thrilled.

“You need like two days off to relax and just chill,” she said. “You got the whole Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday for school. Saturday and Sunday is just to chill.”

The district built in four extra snow days in its calendar this year, but with two missed days in January and three in March they’re one day shy of the 180 school days required by the state. Clifton schools confirmed the news on it’s website, reminding parents that all schools would be open on Saturday, April 14.

Students say the 12 pm dismissal time helps a little. Still, not everyone is upset about the sixth day of learning.

Fifth grader Crystal Dilone says it doesn’t really bother her, and her friend Olivia Pozenza even thinks it’s cool, and won’t even mess up her weekend plans.

For those families who have important plans on April 14, the superintendent says send in a note and go about your business.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch