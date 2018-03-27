CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:FDNY, Harlem, Local TV, Michael Davidson, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands are expected to turn out along 5th Avenue as funeral services for fallen FDNY veteran Lt. Michael Davidson start at 10 a.m. today at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

The 15-year FDNY veteran was killed battling a fire in Harlem last week.

The 37-year-old husband and father of four young children, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Saturday, spent all 15 years of his career with Engine 69.

“From day one he was a rock, he was the real deal,” said Capt. Daniel Kudlak at Davidson’s wake.

“I’m going to miss him, I love him and I’ll definitely keep him in my memory forever,” Lt. Greg Damato said. “He would go through a brick wall for you.”

On Monday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan paid his respects at Davidson’s wake with something special in hand.

“I brought a palm for Michael, for the casket, because it’s Palm Sunday and I said it’s gotta be a consolation, doesn’t it? That this week of all weeks, when we think about the death and the cross and the one who said, ‘greater love than this no one has than to give his life for another.’ Jesus said that and now we got Michael as a living, radiant example of that,” Dolan said.

The medical examiner’s office said Monday that Davidson’s cause of death was smoke inhalation, but said the manner of death was pending further studies.

Davidson died early Friday morning while battling a blaze at a building where the crew of the film “Motherless Brooklyn” had been shooting Thursday night and noticed smoke.

As conditions worsened in the basement, Davidson somehow became separated from his team.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire. The building was scheduled for demolition so investigators can get a closer look at the basement.

Authorities said the building next to the one destroyed by the fire had been targeted in several burglaries since the blaze.

