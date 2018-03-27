WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Heineken is in hot water over a commercial some are calling racist.

The ad, which has been pulled, showed a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken Light. The bottle passes by several black people before arriving in front of a lighter-skinned woman. Then, the tag line reads: “Sometimes. lighter is better.”

Hip-hop star Chance the Rapper tweeted Sunday, calling the commercial “terribly racist.”

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views,” he added.

In a statement, Heineken said that while the ad was referencing Heineken Light, “we missed the mark.”

The company drew praise last year for its “Open Your World’ commercials, which featured people of different backgrounds discussing their viewpoints.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)